GEORGETOWN, Texas — A woman has received a 35-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery in connection to the 2014 fatal shooting of Jerrod Stanford in Round Rock, according to Williamson County court records.

Williamson County District Judge Rick Kennon sentenced Lindsey Hanks on Friday. According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Hanks was eligible for up to 40 years in prison.

The Statesman reports that Hanks agreed in 2017 to plead guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for testifying in the trials of Da Ryan Simms and Kendall Ellis, who were both accused of killing Stanford.

She testified during Simms' trial in August 2018 that she was a prostitute who Stanford had called and she had gone into his house, where they shot up meth together, according to the Statesman. She also testified that Simms and Ellis came to Stanford's house with her and chased him into his bathroom with guns. She said she heard two gunshots and ran to Stanford's bathroom, where he was dead on the floor, according to the Statesman.

The Statesman reports that Simms was convicted of capital murder and received an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole, while Ellis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of burglary of a habitation and received a 20-year prison sentence in August.

KVUE recently reported that Hanks had been in the Williamson County Jail for more than 1,700 days – almost five years – because she was testifying against Simms and Ellis.

