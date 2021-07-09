Round Rock police looking for suspect who crashed a car into a 7-Eleven, then burglarized the store

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect who crashed their SUV into a 7-Eleven, then burglarized the store.
RRPD said on Friday morning, an SUV drove into the convenience store located at 2801 La Frontera Blvd. The driver then burglarized the store.
The SUV, now missing its bumper, appeared to be a 2001 to 2002 Toyota Sequoia, according to police. The suspect was wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored pants.
If you know anything about this incident, call RRPD at 512-218-5500.
No additional information is available at this time.
