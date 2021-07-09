Round Rock police looking for suspect who crashed a car into a 7-Eleven, then burglarized the store

The incident happened Friday morning at the 7-Eleven located at 2801 La Frontera Blvd.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect who crashed their SUV into a 7-Eleven, then burglarized the store.

The SUV, now missing its bumper, appeared to be a 2001 to 2002 Toyota Sequoia, according to police. The suspect was wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Have you seen a gray SUV with significant front end damage today? This morning, the SUV drove into a convenience store at 2801 La Frontera Blvd and the driver burglarized the store. The SUV, now missing its front bumper, appears to be a 2001-2002 Toyota Sequoia. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kQYoYkkNfl — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) July 9, 2021

If you know anything about this incident, call RRPD at 512-218-5500.

No additional information is available at this time.