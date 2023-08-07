Travis County DA's Office presents motion to dismiss indictment in case of Rosa Jimenez, Austin woman previously convicted in child's choking death

Jimenez's conviction was overturned in 2019, and legal experts have stated there is enough evidence to prove her likely innocence.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in January 2021.

A major development in the case of Rosa Jimenez: attorneys are presenting a motion to dismiss the indictment in her case.

On Sept. 1, 2005, Jimenez was convicted in the death of a 21-month-old toddler she was babysitting when he choked on paper towels and died from related complications. Jimenez has maintained her innocence for nearly two decades.

In October 2019, nearly 15 years after she was convicted, a judge overturned Jimenez's murder conviction and ordered a new trial based on her being denied her constitutional right to present qualified medical experts. She was originally charged with a 99-year prison sentence.

In January 2021, the Travis County District Attorney's Office's Civil Integrity Unit joined Jimenez's counsel, the Innocence Project, to request her release on the basis that false medical assumptions were used to convict her. She was released on bond that month following an evidentiary hearing.

Travis County DA José Garza said a the time that the evidence presented established it was "more likely than not" that Jimenez is innocent.

With Jimenez released, that left two options for the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals: a brand new trial or determining Jimenez is, in fact, innocent. On May 31, 2023, the Court of Criminal Appeals agreed that Jimenez was entitled to relief based on the medical testimony provided during her trial and remanded her case back to the trial court

On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, the Travis County DA's Office will join the Innocence Project to present the state's Motion to Dismiss Indictment in Jimenez' case during a hearing in a Travis County court. Jimenez and her attorney will connect via Zoom.

A press conference will follow the hearing.