Handful of state witnesses set to testify in Day 9 of Rodney Reed evidentiary hearing

Rodney Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in 1998 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

BASTROP, Texas — Rodney Reed's evidentiary hearing is continuing Thursday into its ninth day. The State is set to call a handful of witnesses. Court is recessed until 9 a.m. at which point testimony in the hearing will resume.

Reed was convicted in the 1998 abduction, rape and strangulation of Stacey Stites in 1996. For more than 20 years, he has maintained his innocence and is now trying to get a new trial to clear his name.

Reed's defense team contends her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, is the real murderer. Stites was killed just days before her wedding.

On Wednesday, the state called 10 witnesses. Fennell's sister, mother and cousin, who are all defending him, testified that he and Stites loved each other and couldn't wait to get married.

Other witnesses called included DPS DNA section supervisor Allison Heard and Kelly Enloe and Jay Hart from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Judge J.D. Langley told attorneys Tuesday that the hearing might have to extend into the next week if it doesn't go longer each day.

Background:

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

