Court resumes for eighth day in Rodney Reed evidentiary hearing

Rodney Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in 1998 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

BASTROP, Texas — The evidentiary hearing for death row inmate Rodney Reed continues into its eighth day on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the judge said the hearing will go on longer each day this week to finish up by Friday. If it doesn't finish by then, the hearing may have to be extended to next week.

In 1998, Reed was convicted of the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. For more than 20 years, Reed has maintained his innocence and he is now trying to get a new trial to clear his name.

On Tuesday, state witness Dr. Suzanna Dana, a former deputy medical examiner for Travis County, continued on the stand from the day before. She testified about Stites' time of death, the sexual assault and the DNA evidence. The day's two other state witnesses – Dr. Norma Farley, the deputy chief medical examiner for Bexar County, and Amber Moss, a DNA analyst for the Texas Department of Public Safety from Garland – also testified on these matters.

Testimony continues Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Background:

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

