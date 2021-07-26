Week 2 of Rodney Reed's evidentiary hearing begins

Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in 1998 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

BASTROP, Texas — Week two of the evidentiary hearing for death row inmate Rodney Reed begins Monday.

In 1998, Reed was convicted of the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. For more than 20 years, Reed has maintained his innocence and he is now trying to get a new trial to clear his name.

All last week, Reed's defense tried to prove he did not commit the crimes he is convicted of. Defense attorneys maintain Stites' fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, is responsible.

State witnesses testified otherwise on Friday, the first day the prosecution called witnesses. The two main witnesses were the two main investigators on the case: former Bastrop police investigator David Board and former Texas Ranger Rocky Wardlow. Read a recap of Board and Wardlow's testimony here.

Testimony from state witnesses continues Monday morning. KVUE's Jenni Lee will be present in the courtroom and will tweet live updates. Check back on this story for the latest updates throughout the day.

Background:

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

KVUE launched a podcast in 2019, taking a look at Reed's case. Listen here.