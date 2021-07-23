Week one of Rodney Reed's evidentiary hearing will wrap up Friday

Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in 1998 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

BASTROP, Texas — The state will begin calling witnesses Friday morning in the evidentiary hearing of death row inmate Rodney Reed.

Reed is no longer facing execution, but he is now trying to get a new trial to clear his name. The evidentiary hearing could lead to that new trial.

In 1998, Reed was convicted of the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. For more than 20 years, he has maintained his innocence.

On Thursday, day four of the hearing, the court first heard from Stites' former coworker, Brenda Dickinson. Dickinson testified that the two were good friends and that Stites told her she had become scared of her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, and that she wasn't sure about marrying him.

After Dickinson's testimony, Fennell took the stand. He waived his 5th Amendment right and his right to have his attorney present. During his testimony, Fennell denied Stites was having an affair with Reed, denied all allegations from the 16 defense witnesses who testified that he made racist comments about Reed and denied all allegations that he was abusive toward Stites.

Background:

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

