Rodney Reed evidentiary hearing continues into fourth day

Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in 1998 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

BASTROP, Texas — On Thursday, the evidentiary hearing for death row inmate Rodney Reed will continue for the fourth day.

Reed is no longer facing execution, but he is now trying to get a new trial to clear his name. The evidentiary hearing could lead to that new trial.

In 1998, Reed was convicted of the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. For more than 20 years, he has maintained his innocence.

On Wednesday, Reed's defense team continued laying down the groundwork for their client not killing Stites. The defense called several witnesses to try to prove the relationship between Stites and her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, was abusive.

Two of the witnesses were former co-workers of Stites. One testified that she saw hand marks on Stites' wrists and that she believes Stites was in an abusive relationship. Another coworker testified that Stites wasn't excited about getting married to Fennell.

Background:

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

