Rodney Reed evidentiary hearing continues into Day 3

Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in 1998 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

BASTROP, Texas — Testimony will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m. for day three of the evidentiary hearing for death row inmate Rodney Reed.

In 1998, Reed was convicted of the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. For more than 20 years, he has maintained his innocence.

On Tuesday, day two of the hearing, Reed's defense team presented compelling testimony that they hope will persuade the judge to give a favorable opinion that may ultimately lead to a new trial.

Three witnesses who testified Tuesday stated that Stites’ fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, said things to them over the years that suggested he was the killer, not Reed. However, Stites' sister, Debra Oliver, told KVUE that none of what she heard Tuesday changes her mind about Reed's guilt.

For a recap of Tuesday's proceedings, click here. For a recap of day one of the evidentiary hearing, click here.

KVUE's Jenni Lee will be present in the courtroom for day three of the evidentiary hearing Wednesday

Background:

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

