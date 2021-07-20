Rodney Reed evidentiary hearing continues for Day 2

Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in 1998 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

BASTROP, Texas — Rodney Reed's evidentiary hearing continues Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. KVUE's Jenni Lee will be present at the hearing and is expected to tweet live updates.

In 1998, Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites.

During day one of the evidentiary hearing, the defense called witnesses who they said will prove Reed's innocence, including a forensic pathologist that disputes Stites' time of death.

Reed's loved ones also filled many of the courtroom seats Monday. Several wore the same black and neon green shirt that read, "I stand with Rodney Reed," the same shirt many wore during the pre-evidentiary hearing two weeks ago.

Background:

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals was granted based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

