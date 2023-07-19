New details released in 2013 cold case murder investigation

A black SUV has been revealed as the suspect vehicle in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A new development has been revealed in the case surrounding a 2013 murder in Austin.

Police responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Gonzalez Street on July 19, 2013, at around 12:40 a.m. Roberto Reyna, 36, was found in the living room of his grandmother's residence and taken to the University Medical Center Brackenridge, where he was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m.

Police have now revealed the suspect vehicle in the case is a black SUV. Investigators with the Austin Police Department (APD) said all known leads have been exhausted at this point.

A family member who was with Reyna at the time he was shot told police they were swimming in the pool behind the residence when a vehicle pulled up to the front of the home. The suspect then got out and walked toward the backyard. Officials said Reyna got out of the pool and spoke with the suspect for several minutes before the man shot him. Police said Reyna and his family member then fled into the house, where he collapsed.

The suspect was described as follows:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall

He was bald or had very short hair at the time of the shooting

Medium build

Last seen wearing a knee-length, black T-shirt and dark blue jeans

Police said Reyna owned an upholstery shop and was teaching his younger cousins about the craft. He was planning to get a degree in business. At the time of his death, police said he and his family were looking forward to a lake trip on the following day for his birthday.

Police spoke with witnesses, family members and others who knew Reyna in an effort to identify the suspect. At this time, all leads have been exhausted.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.