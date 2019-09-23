AUSTIN, Texas — The above video is from a Feb. 4, 2018 report about this crime.

On Monday, Roberto Degollado was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend, Emily Martinez Villarreal, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

On Feb. 3, 2018, Degollado murdered Villarreal by stabbing her 39 times. Villarreal's young sons witnessed her murder.

"The focus of this case has always been the tragic fact that two young boys had to witness the death of their mother in their home," Assistant District Attorney Josh Reno said. "We know this life sentence will not bring their mother back, but we hope it will give closure to one part of the grieving process and allow the young men, and the entire family of Emily Martinez, to feel that justice was served."

Degollado entered a guilty plea and asked that the court assess his punishment. Judge Tamara Needles presided over the punishment hearing held Monday morning.

KVUE previously reported that a 911 call came in around 1:45 a.m. from one of Villarreal's sons, who said his mother was being stabbed. When the call was disconnected, the boy ran to a neighbor's house and called 911 again.

When deputies arrived at the home on Sojourner Street, police said they found Degollado coming down the hallway with his clothes covered in blood. They then found Villarreal in a bedroom with stab wounds to her chest and arms.

According to the arrest affidavit for Degollado, Villarreal's son heard his mother and Degollado talking when Villarreal said she was going to find a new man, and Degollado thought she was cheating on him.

The son told detectives he saw Degollado get the knife from the kitchen and later heard his mom scream, "Stop." When he entered the bedroom, he said he saw Degollado on the bed stabbing Villarreal.

