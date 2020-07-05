AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has detained two people after a shooting that occurred during a robbery at 5011 Burnet Road that left one with serious injuries.

APD said they are still looking for at least one additional suspect as of 5:43 p.m.

Police received the call at approximately 4:56 p.m.

The victim of the shooting was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

EMS is no longer on the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

