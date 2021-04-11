Police looking for suspect in robbery near UT Austin campus

The suspect stole a student's phone, according to police.

AUSTIN, Texas — The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near East 27th Street in the West Campus area. Police said the suspect sprayed the student with pepper spray, then ran off with the student's phone at Adams-Hemphill Neighborhood Park. Officers searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-20s. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has curly hair and was wearing a puffy jacket and an N-95 mask.

If you're on campus and know anything about this incident, call the UT Police Department at 512-471-4441 and select extension 9. The Austin Police Department is actively investigating this incident and off-campus individuals can call Austin 311 if they have any information about this crime.

This robbery comes just days after a shooting near the UT campus on Halloween. One victim was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, but their injures were not life-threatening.

Following that incident, UT President Jay Hartzell tweeted his support for more safety measures on campus. He is calling on UTPD to increase its patrol in the West Campus area, which is under APD's jurisdiction.