AUSTIN, Texas — Police believe that a beloved figure in the East Austin community was killed in a shooting after two men tried to rob him at Givens Park in East Austin in early April.

Andre Lanier Davis Sr. was known in the East Austin community as "Big Dre from 12th Street." One suspect has been arrested in connection to his death, but an affidavit has revealed another unidentified suspect.

Twenty-five-year-old Glenn Madison Deal Jr. was arrested May 30 for capital murder in Davis' death on April 9.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, on May 30, a witness to the shooting came forward and gave a statement to police. He said he was playing a dice game at Givens Park on the night of the shooting.

Andre Lanier Davis Jr., 47, killed in shooting at Givens Park.

Davis Family

The witness told police that two men parked a black Nissan and approached the witness and his friends. The witness said he immediately recognized one of the men as "Glenn Deal," someone he has known for several years.

Deal and the other suspect allegedly pointed guns at the witness and his friend and stole "a large quantity of cash," the affidavit said. After the alleged robbery, Deal and the other suspect took off in their car before returning a short time later.

The witness told police that a few minutes later, he could see Deal and the second suspect rob a group of people playing dominoes at a table nearby. The witness said he then heard gunshots before Davis fell to the ground.

The second suspect allegedly went through Davis' pockets after he fell.

At approximately 10:44 p.m. the night of the shooting, first responders reported to the park, where they found Davis' body with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.

RELATED:

Petition started to save Austin mural for man killed in Givens Park shooting

'A senseless act': Family of East Austin man killed at park pleads for help finding killer

'Big Dre from 12th Street' | Beloved community member remembered after East Austin shooting

Man shot, killed near Givens Park was beloved figure in East Austin community, neighbors say

Deal has been charged with capital murder with a bond set at $300,000, according to online records. Police have not released information about the second suspect allegedly involved in the robbery and shooting.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station

Video: Fake DEA agents caught on camera outside Texas home

America's largest indoor waterpark on track to open in 2020 in Round Rock