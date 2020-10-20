Austin police looking for 3 suspects involved in aggravated robbery on South Congress

The incident occurred late Sunday night at a Shell Mini Mart on South Congress.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is searching for three men involved in a robbery at a convenience store on South Congress Sunday night.

APD said the suspects entered a convenience store located at 3906 South Congress Avenue armed with multiple handguns. The suspects assaulted the clerk and stole money and other items.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black man, approximately 20 years old. He is 6 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black Nike Air hoodie with gray sleeves and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with GAP branding on the chest, white shoes, a blue backpack and a red bandana wrapped around his right calf.

The third suspect is described as a fair-skinned Hispanic man. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts with a blue stripe on the side, gray high top shoes and yellow and orange socks. He also had a red shirt wrapped around his head.