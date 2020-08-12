x
Austin police investigating suspicious death off Riverside Drive

Police are on scene at Riverside and Willow Creek Drive.
Credit: Dennis Thomas, KVUE
A person died in a "suspicious death," Austin police said Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that happened at Riverside Drive and Willow Creek Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The APD said the call came in around 12:25 p.m.

According to police scanners, a caller in the area stated a male suffered a cut with what may have been a machete. 

Austin police said there was a "suspicious death" off of Riverside Drive Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the APD said it was searching for a man who attacked another with a machete outside a gas station off Interstate 35. At this time, it is not known if these two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

