One dead in shooting on Riverside Drive near East Austin homeless camp

Austin police have not arrested anyone yet.

AUSTIN, Texas — One man has died and another man is hurt after a shooting that broke out near a homeless camp on Riverside Drive in East Austin Monday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of E. Riverside Drive near Pleasant Valley Road. The APD said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Oct. 26.

When officers arrived on the scene, the two men were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. The second man is alive but is seriously hurt.

Police officers have not found the shooter behind the deadly incident. The APD is asking for the public's help in assisting the investigation. If you saw or heard anything, you are asked to call police at 512-477-3588. The Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

The APD said they cannot confirm whether the shooter or victims live at the nearby homeless camp.

Drivers should avoid Riverside Drive between Pleasant Valley Road and Willow Creek Drive. The APD said they plan to investigate for several hours.

This shooting is the second homicide investigation for the APD in two days. It's the 40th homicide of the year.