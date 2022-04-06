Isaiah Sullivan, 16, died last year when he was shot inside an SUV and thrown out of a vehicle near an apartment complex, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is asking the public to take a look at a picture of a car that may lead to solving the murder of a teenager on the northeast side. Isaiah Sullivan, 16, died last year when he was shot inside an SUV and thrown out of a vehicle, police said.

Investigators said Sullivan was left close to the entrance of the Star Club Apartments, located at 8800 Starcrest Drive on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 5:50 p.m.

The San Antonio Police Department said there are no suspects at this time and they released pictures of the suspect vehicle on Wednesday. They said they "need persons who were inside the vehicle to come forward."

To be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

