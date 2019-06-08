BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities and paramedics swarmed a Baton Rouge Walmart after reports of a shooting at the store Tuesday afternoon.

WBRZ-TV reports that the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that there was a shooting around noon at the Walmart near the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The Advocate reports there is no indication that there was an active shooter.

It is unclear if a shooter was taken into custody or if anyone was hurt. CBS News affiliate WAFB reports that one person arrived at Baton Rouge General Hospital with a gunshot wound, but it is unclear if they were shot at the Walmart.

"It's a big, active scene, but we haven't found any victims at the moment," said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz told the newspaper.

A large police presence, including a helicopter and deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, were also spotted outside the store. Burbank Drive has been closed in both directions.

Authorities are also checking other Walmarts in the Baton Rouge area.

The panic outside the Baton Rouge store comes just days after the deadliest shooting in Walmart's history. Three days after a man opened fire at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas, and left at least 22 dead, the nation's largest retailer is faced with how to make its workers and customers feel safe.

The discounter has long dealt with violent crimes at its stores across the country, including one that took place less than a week ago in Mississippi where a disgruntled employee killed two co-workers and wounded a police officer. In early November 2017, three customers were killed at a Walmart in Colorado in a random shooting by a lone gunman.

