BELLE ROSE, La. — A Louisiana man has been arrested after a video allegedly showed him licking a container of ice cream at a grocery store and putting it back on the shelf.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that 36-year-old Lenise Lloyd Martin III was arrested after Assumption Parish authorities received a tip from the Big B's Supermarket on Highway 1.

A video posted on social media allegedly showed Martin pulling a carton of Blue Bell ice cream from a freezer, opening it, licking and poking his finger into the carton before returning it to the shelf.

The WBRZ-TV report says Martin was stopped in the store where he said he bought the ice cream and showed a receipt for a matching product.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office commander Lonny Cavalier told the television station that deputies searched the freezer but could not find the contaminated item. He added that investigators concluded that Martin purchased the carton.

Martin was still arrested and booked on charges of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, 1 count of criminal mischief for tampering with property.

Earlier this month, a teen in Texas was shown in an online video taking ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick it and then putting it back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.