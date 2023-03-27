Austinites demand changes at Rendon Park after shooting

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no suspect has been arrested yet.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday evening, neighborhood advocates met at Rendon Park in East Austin, demanding action to make the park safer.

On Sunday night, Austin police responded to a call of a shooting at the park. It happened while several people with children were nearby.

“There is no protection at this park,” Bertha Rendon Delgado, president of the East Town Lake Citizen Neighborhood Association. “For 20 years we have been demanding the City of Austin Parks Department take care of this park, and this is how you can take care of us, City of Austin Parks Department: you can put the lighting that we have asked.”

Advocates are also calling for cameras and police cars to be stationed at the entry and exit ways.