Officials seeking suspects in burglary of Red's Indoor Range, 32 guns stolen

The Pflugerville gun range reported the theft of 32 firearms. A $5,000 reward is being offered.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is currently investigating after 32 firearms were reportedly stolen from Red's Indoor Range in Pflugerville.

The ATF is now offering a $5,000 reward for more information leading to the arrests of three suspects. They are described as being in their late teens to early 20s, thin, with dark hair. They ranged from about 5 feet, 2 inches, to 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Officials reported that they burglarized the store at 3:30 a.m. on June 1.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

"One of our indoor gun ranges was burglarized," said Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo. "We don’t need guns in the wrong hands creating more violence. If you know something now is the time to step up - we need you!"