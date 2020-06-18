x
Suspect accused of shooting eight people outside San Antonio bar arrested at Florida hotel, authorities say

Jenelius Crew, 37, is accused of hurting eight people when he opened fire outside a San Antonio bar Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO — A 37-year-old man who police say is responsible for opening fire outside a San Antonio bar last week, injuring eight people, has been arrested in Florida, according to authorities. 

According to San Antonio Police officials, Jenelius Crew was staying at a Miami hotel when he was taken into custody on Wednesday by local law enforcement who were conducting surveillance. 

Crew faces eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Local police say he opened fire outside REBAR on the north side after being denied entry because he was intoxicated. No one was killed in the incident. 

