2-year-old boy, woman shot in North Austin

According to the APD, the boy suffered non-life threatening injuries and the woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 2-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman have been shot at an apartment complex in North Austin, according to police. 

The Austin Police Department (APD) told KVUE it first got a shoot/stab call at 8:57 p.m. on the Fourth of July to 9971 Quail Boulevard, which is the Country Place Apartments.

The APD said that the two victims were both residents of the apartment complex. According to the APD, the boy suffered non-life threatening injuries and the woman suffered life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the suspect was described as an unknown black man. The suspect was still at large as of 11 p.m. Sunday. 

The APD told KVUE that there would be a large police presence in the area.

There was no other details available. KVUE has sent a crew to the scene.

