19-year-old shot while trying to sell PS5, HCSO says

Investigators said the teen was shot while he was selling the PS5 in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old is expected to survive after being shot Sunday while he was trying to sell a PS5, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Investigators said the teen listed the PS5 on the internet and was trying to sell it at a friend's house in the 8300 block of Gros Ventre Lane, which is near West Road and 290.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest Christmas gift list items this year since it's so hard to find in stores.

Authorities said the potential buyer arrived around 1:30 p.m. and entered the house to make sure the system was working. That was caught on surveillance video, according to investigators. Below is a still image that was taken from that video:

They then walked back outside to finish the transaction, authorities said, and that's when the suspect allegedly threatened the victim, asking him if the video game was worth his life.

The suspect then shot the victim in the left side, authorities said.

The victim was able to get back to the door to get help as the suspect got away in what investigators said was a gray Mercedes.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

HCSO said its violent crimes department is investigating the shooting. The PS5 was seen at the crime scene covered in mud on the ground.

Authorities said there is no description of the male shooter but they do have his social media account and hope to track him down that way.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said there were five people inside the house when the shooting happened. They said they had just got back home from playing a football game.

Here are some tips to follow when selling goods online: