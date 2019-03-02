MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Texas are looking for an escaped prisoner who has three pending murder charges and is also a professional MMA fighter.

The prisoner, identified as 44-year-old Cedric Joseph Marks, escaped from a "private prisoner transport" in Conroe Sunday near the 800 block of N. Loop 336 West.

The transporters stopped for food when Marks escaped, according to Scott Spencer, a lieutenant with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Marks is not wearing a shirt. Deputies found it after he got away.

Marks is considered extremely dangerous. If you have seen Marks, please contact law enforcement immediately. Do not approach him.

Marks was thrust into Central Texas headlines in the days following the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend Michael Swearingin. The two were last seen Jan. 4. Their bodies were found in the small town of Clearview, Oklahoma, south of Tulsa, Jan. 15.

Marks, who was once a trainer at Title Boxing in Killeen, was not named as a suspect in their deaths as of Jan. 18 but he remained in a Kent County, Michigan jail awaiting extradition to Temple for allegedly breaking into Scott's home on Aug. 21.

Marks was released from the Kent County Jail in Michigan Thursday morning and picked up by U.S. Prisoner Transportation Services to be extradited to Texas, according to Kent County Jail officials.

TJ Cruz, with the Bell County, Texas, Sheriff's Office said they were notified around 8 a.m. that Marks had escaped.

Cruz could not say why Marks was taken to Montgomery County but he said the transport agency, known as Texas Prisoner Transport, was on its way to Bell County.

Marks has not been named a suspect in Scott's and Swearingin's deaths. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office did not say what three pending murder charges Marks was facing.

Two more women entered the scene when Marks' wife and mother of two of his children, Ginell McDonough, and another woman, Maya Maxwell, were arrested in Muskegon County, Michigan on Jan. 11.

McDonough was charged with harboring Marks and Maxwell at her home between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9. During her arraignment Jan. 16, a judge set McDonough's bond at $75,000 for harboring felons.

Maxwell proved to be the first direct connection to the disappearance of Scott and Swearingin.

According to a Temple arrest affidavit, Maxwell told detectives in a voluntary interview she took Swearingin's vehicle to Austin in an attempt to hide it from law enforcement. The vehicle was found Jan. 6 in an area of Austin that Swearingin's mother said her son would never go.

Maxwell was brought back to Bell County Jan. 29 and booked into the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.