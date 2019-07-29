AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a pregnant woman was shot during a home invasion in South Austin earlier this month, eventually killing the infant.

Police said they responded to The Arts apartment complex at 714 Turtle Creek Blvd. on Saturday, July 20, around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police and Austin-Travis County EMS medics found a pregnant woman with gunshot wounds. Officials said that witnesses provided first aid and helped stop the bleeding before medics arrived.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, police said the incident was a home invasion type of incident over drugs. Police added that although the incident was a home invasion, the woman was shot outside of the apartment.

The woman, who was reportedly about 7 months pregnant, was then transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the baby girl was delivered and later transferred to Dell Children's Medical Center. At eight days old, the baby was pronounced dead on July 28, at 6:40 p.m. Police cannot say at this time if the baby was shot.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy in the near future to determine the exact cause of death. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives have processed the crime scene and have begun interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES, or use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

