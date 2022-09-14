Man injured in possible road rage shooting on William Cannon

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible road rage incident in Austin shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday led to one man being shot.
Police say the incident happened in the street outside of a Circle K convenience store on William Cannon Drive near Bluff Springs Road. The injured man, who was driving an SUV that was also shot up, managed to drive a short distance to a 7-11 on Ben White Boulevard to get help.
The man was taken to a hospital. As of 5 a.m., his condition remains unknown.
Police did not have a suspect in custody as of 5 a.m.
No additional information is available at this time.
