Man injured in possible road rage shooting on William Cannon

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible road rage incident in Austin shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday led to one man being shot.

Police say the incident happened in the street outside of a Circle K convenience store on William Cannon Drive near Bluff Springs Road. The injured man, who was driving an SUV that was also shot up, managed to drive a short distance to a 7-11 on Ben White Boulevard to get help.

The man was taken to a hospital. As of 5 a.m., his condition remains unknown.

Police did not have a suspect in custody as of 5 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

