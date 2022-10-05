Body of South Sudanese political figure's son found in Temple

Dritayi Jambo's mother confirms to 6 News the man's body found in a car in Temple is that of her son.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said Wednesday they believe a body found Tuesday evening may be that of missing man Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo.

Temple police Public Relations Coordinator Nohely Mackowiak said the man's body was found around 5:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop. He was in a gray Ford Focus that belongs to Jambo.

Jambo went missing May 4 after going out to get dinner, according to his mother Suzanne Jambo.

Suzanne confirmed to 6 News Wednesday morning it was her son and that she was going to the mortuary.

Mackowiak said they were waiting on autopsy results before police could officially identify the body. The cause of death was not released.