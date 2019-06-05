AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in North Austin on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 7900 block of Gessner Drive on Sunday evening before 9 p.m.

Officials are seeking three black men and one black woman who they said were seen leaving the scene of the motel, Quality Inn & Suites.

Police could not immediately release further information other than saying that the death is being considered as suspicious and it will be investigated as a homicide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

