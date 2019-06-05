AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel room in North Austin on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 7900 block of Gessner Drive on Sunday evening before 9 p.m.

Police said people reported hearing a "loud explosion" at about 8 p.m. that night and a man was found dead in a room. Police do not believe explosives were involved, but it's still unclear whether the man was shot.

Officials are seeking three black men and one black woman who they said were seen leaving the scene of the hotel, Quality Inn & Suites.

Police could not immediately release further information other than saying that the death is being considered as suspicious and it will be investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information, call Austin police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

