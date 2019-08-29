AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspected robber after being dispatched to The Domain on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were seen apparently collecting evidence from an armored truck outside of Cava, a Mediterranian restaurant near Braker Lane.
APD also said helicopters were searching the area a suspect at large.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
‘No, wait, stop!’ Mom’s video shows her child nearly getting hit by driver who didn’t stop for school bus
Sabotaged scooters found on Rainey Street in Downtown Austin
The places it'll go: Dr. Seuss exhibition coming to Houston
When her 103-year-old grandma couldn't make it to her wedding, this Austin bride came to her