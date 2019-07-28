AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities have identified the a man who fell out of his car and was hit by another car in northeast Austin.

Xaxier Tunsun, 28, was a passenger in a 2016 Chrysler 300 when he exited the vehicle. An unknown vehicle struck Tunsun and left the scene, driving north on Cameron Road.

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Cameron Road and Cross Park Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police believe the vehicle that struck Tunsun may have been gold or tan with dark wheels or no hubcaps.

The crash is being investigated as failure to stop and render aid, a 2nd-degree felony.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-3761. You can also submit tips by downloading Austin PD’s free mobile app on iPhone and Android.

