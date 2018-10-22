AUSTIN — The Austin Police Department is now offering a $1,000 reward for more information regarding a fight that turned deadly in North Austin.

On Oct. 27, the Austin Police Department arrested Cornell Loving for murder in connection to the fight.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance call at 9133 Northgate Blvd. on Oct. 3 at 5:58 p.m. When police arrived, they reportedly found Dennis Stoneburner with trauma to his body. Stoneburner was then sent to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Witnesses reportedly told police that Stoneburner was involved in a physical disturbance and sustained significant injuries as a result. During a press conference, police said there were several people involved in the fight, but didn't have an exact number.

Stoneburner died on Friday, Oct. 19, police said. His final autopsy results ruled his death was a homicide from complications of blunt head trauma.

According to police, someone was told by Loving a few days after the assault that he hit the victim in the head with a brick.

Investigators said they were able to uncover a phone call between a witness at the deadly fight and a Travis County jail inmate. During that call, the witness allegedly explained how Loving had hit Stoneburner the day of the incident.

Loving was convicted of aggravated robbery in 1995 and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was out on parole at the time of this murder charge.

Loving is currently being held in the Travis County jail on a $500,000 bond.

The police department encourages anyone who was present at the time of the assault or anyone who may have video footage to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homcide.apd@austintexas.gov.

