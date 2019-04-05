AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have named the 22-year-old man who died in a "suspicious death" at a North Austin apartment complex May 4. Austin police said that day they have a "person of interest" in connection to the man's death.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Madison at Wells Branch Apartments off MoPac, north of Parmer Lane.

Police said neighbors called 911 at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, saying they heard a loud bang and yelling.

When police and medics got there, they found Tony Ray Green Jr. with obvious trauma to his body.

Police said they don't believe there is a threat to the public and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

They have not released details about the person of interest at this time.

