$50,000 reward offered for information on March 30 fatal hit-and-run

The 74-year-old victim died in the hospital the day after the crash.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) and friends of a hit-and-run victim are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal March 30 incident.

Keith Culver, 74, died following a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday, March 30 involving himself and a vehicle in the 6300 block of East Stassney Lane. Culver was cycling at the time, and the car did not stay at the scene.

A Wednesday release from APD described the suspect's car "as a small 4-door, dark-colored vehicle."

Culver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital at 11:20 p.m. the next day.

Culver's friends are offering $50,000 as a reward to anyone with information that may lead to an arrest. Those with information are also asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

The incident is Austin's 23rd fatal crash of the year.