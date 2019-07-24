AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a northeast Austin apartment complex last week.

On Thursday, July 18, at around 11:16 p.m., Austin 911 received a "shots fired" call at the RARE Apartments at 6407 Springdale Road.

Police and Austin-Travis County EMS crews arrived on scene and located 22-year-old Alexander Morgan Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. Morgan was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he remained in critical condition.

Three days later, on Sunday, July 21, Austin police were notified that Morgan had been declared brain dead at 1:33 p.m.

Detectives from the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses. They learned two men had reportedly come to 32-year-old Marcus A. Gibbs' apartment to collect drug debt from Morgan. Gibbs became upset with Morgan for bringing his drug problems to the apartment. Witnesses told police the men argued, and it escalated to the point where Gibbs took his pistol and shot Morgan multiple times.

Based on this information, APD detectives obtained a murder warrant for Gibbs.

Austin Police Department

In addition to this murder, Gibbs is wanted for another murder in Philadelphia. He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Police are urging anyone that knows where Gibbs might be to call 911. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Police also said Gibbs is known by the following aliases: "Marcus Anthony Bedele," "Demetrius Bedele," "Pooch" and "Philly."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward and the U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to Gibbs' arrest.

If you have information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" and your message to CRIMES, use the Crime Stoppers app or email APD homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

To report location tips to the U.S. Marshals, call 1-800-336-0102 or go to usdoj.gov/marshals.

