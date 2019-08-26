COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Police have linked a Texas man to guest reviews that threatened an "active shooter-style" event at a Florida hotel.

Cocoa Beach police said they arrested 40-year-old Joseph Lee McKinney of Leander, Texas, on Saturday after he stepped off a cruise ship docked at Port Canaveral on Florida's Atlantic Coast. He faces charges that include written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

Authorities say the threats were sent to the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Hotel on Aug. 23 as electronic guest reviews. McKinney expressed displeasure over a recent stay at the hotel.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Texas This Week: State lawmakers look to prevent mass shootings in wake of El Paso massacre

Florida Today reports the review threatened violence, which prompted police to stay at the property as law enforcement tracked down McKinney. According to online records, McKinney was released from jail Sunday evening. A lawyer wasn't listed on jail records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Round Rock ISD's Cedar Ridge HS offering 'Adulting 101' class to teach basic life skills

Neighbors and family members call for change to Slaughter Lane crossing after recent fatal crashes

Here are the new laws going into effect in Texas on Sept. 1