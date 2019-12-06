AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police said they are investigating a kidnapping that was reported in North Austin Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Austin Police Department, a witness told police she saw multiple men force a female into a truck. It was reported in the area of Rutland Drive and Mountain Quail Road at 4:16 p.m.

Investigators said Thursday they are reviewing video from the area as they investigate the report.

If anyone has more information about the incident, they are asked to call 911 or 512-974-5250.

