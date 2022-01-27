Police investigating homicide in southeast Austin

A man was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon and later died from his injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead following an apparent shooting in the 1300 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.

The Austin Police Department responded to the incident after several 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

As officers made their way to the scene in southeast Austin, they received another call about a person being shot and taken to a nearby emergency room clinic, according to APD Officer Marcos Johnson. The person later died at the emergency clinic.

It is not currently known if the person was taken to the clinic via ambulance or a personal vehicle.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages as officials are still gathering information about the incident. The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death due to the lack of information at the moment.

"There are a lot of unknowns and their still trying to determine what transpired. So, again, at this point it's just suspicious based on the information received in the call and based on the fact that we now have a deceased individual," Johnson said during an afternoon media conference.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows about it is asked to call APD at 512-472-8477.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

