Police investigate after man reportedly pepper sprays UT student, steals phone

UTPD said the robbery happened at Adams-Hemphill Neighborhood Park late Friday night.

Both police departments responded to the report near 100 E. 27th Street around midnight on Dec. 4.

UTPD said a UT student reported being pepper sprayed and having their phone stolen at Adams-Hemphill Neighborhood Park, near West Campus around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Officers then searched for the male suspect, but were unable to locate him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact UTPD or APD.