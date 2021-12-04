Police investigate after man reportedly pepper sprays UT student, steals phone

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) and the Austin Police Department (APD) are investigating after a UT student was reportedly robbed late Friday night.
Both police departments responded to the report near 100 E. 27th Street around midnight on Dec. 4.
UTPD said a UT student reported being pepper sprayed and having their phone stolen at Adams-Hemphill Neighborhood Park, near West Campus around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Officers then searched for the male suspect, but were unable to locate him.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact UTPD or APD.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: