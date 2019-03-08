CEDAR PARK, Texas — Police have named the victim after a fatal shooting in Cedar Park on Saturday morning.

Fernando Chaparro Lopez, 22, was killed in the incident, which occurred around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Ranch Road 1431 or East Whitestone Boulevard and Highway 183A.

Police say a passerby drove up on a person who asked them to call 911 because they had been shot. The passerby called 911 and police responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the passenger of a truck, Lopez, was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The driver of the truck and Lopez's uncle, Jose Arely Chaparro-Benitez, 43, was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. He was rushed into surgery and is now recovering.

Police believe the suspect and Lopez were known to each other.

The truck shows evidence of multiple gunshots. Police do not currently have a suspect description or a description of the suspect's vehicle, and traffic cameras in Cedar Park do not record.

RELATED:

Austin PD increases weekend downtown staffing after string of shootings

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin

Police arrest one suspect from Downtown Austin shooting that injured 2

Police believe this was a targeted attack and there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the general public.

All eastbound lanes of East Whitestone were closed starting at Discovery Boulevard Saturday morning. All lanes have reopened.

This is an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Lieutenant Larry Bond at 512-260-4766. You may also submit anonymous tips to police by texting "CPPD" and your tip to 847411.

WATCH: Cedar Park police give updates about Saturday morning's deadly shooting

Police say Cedar Park averages one to two homicides per year. This is the third so far this year.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Ex-DPS official accused in brutal rape bonds out of jail

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin

Austin man who shot, killed woman day after 2017 Christmas robbery spree sentenced to 50 years