SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Saturday near Veterans Park.
According to police, officers were dispatched around 10:42 a.m. to the area of 320 Mariposa Street after receiving reports of a deceased person found in a nearby drainage creek.
Police also found the man's campsite about 30 feet away and said he had two stab wounds to his upper torso.
Police identified the man as 57-year-old Charles William Lauria II on Tuesday after identifying next of kin
The homicide investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with more information to contact them at 512-754-2202.
