ROUND ROCK, Texas — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in a Round Rock neighborhood late Wednesday morning.

The Round Rock Police Department reported at about 10 a.m. that they were responding to a shots-fired call on the 1900 block of Provident Lane.

Police said Justin Silas, 43, was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A woman was taken into and is being cooperative in the investigation, police said. Police believe the incident was "domestic in nature."

Police said they are working with the District Attorney to determine if the woman will be charged in the incident.

