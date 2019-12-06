AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have found a truck that may have been involved in a reported kidnapping in North Austin on June 12.

According to police, the Toyota Tacoma was located Thursday evening in the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard. The vehicle was unoccupied.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case.

According to the Austin Police Department, witnesses told police they saw a Hispanic man force a Hispanic female into a truck. It was reported in the area of Rutland Drive and Mountain Quail Road at 4:16 p.m. The truck then reportedly sped off, going westbound on Rutland Drive.

Police released photos of what the truck involved looked like. It was described as a 2007 dark blue Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate that reads KLG8587. It is a quad cab with a black bed cover and the left rear wheel rim does not match the other rims.

The truck is believed to have been stolen from 8545 North Lamar on June 11.

A truck was involved in a reported kidnapping in North Austin June 12. Police are looking for the people involved.

APD

The Hispanic male who reportedly kidnapped the female is believed to be in his 20s.

The victim involved is described as being a young Hispanic female with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants with white stripes down the legs and white shoes.

If anyone has more information about the incident, they are asked to call 911 or 512-974-5250.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Do it for the 'gram | Austin construction worker goes viral after making 'influencer' Instagram

Police find almost 40 stolen bikes in one homeless camp