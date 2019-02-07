MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Police in Missouri City hope the public can help find a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

It's feared she is being trafficked out of a location in southeast Houston.

Skylar Wrench, 17, is described as a white female. She's six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes with scars on both of her knees from surgery.

According to a police Facebook post, she has run away numerous times before, but this time she hasn't been seen since June 12.

Missouri City Police Department MISSING PERSON Miss Wrench has been missing since June 12, 2019. Information was obtained yesterday she could possibly be in the Sunnyside / South Park area of Houston. If you have any...

Police believe she was last seen in the Sunnyside/Southpark area of Houston and has been seen before at the Red Corner Store on MLK blvd.

If you have any information or if located, contact Detective Yates with the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8730.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM