BRYAN, Texas — An employee reportedly opened fire at a Bryan, Texas business Thursday afternoon, which resulted in one death and four injured, the Bryan Police Department said.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Kent Moore Cabinets warehouse, 501 Industrial Blvd., just before 2:30 p.m., police said.

The employee reportedly showed up with a gun and opened fire in the business, Bryan police said during a news conference around 5 p.m.

Bryan police said only four people were shot and transported to the hospital. The fifth person who was injured went to the hospital for an asthma attack, police said.

One of the people who was shot later died, police said.

A manhunt was underway shortly after the shooting, police said. As a precaution, they set up and secured the area around the Brazos County Industrial Park with College Station Police.

The suspect was later taken into custody, police said.

At this time, it isn't known what motivated the shooting.

UPDATE on those that were injured at Kent Moore warehouse in Bryan.



