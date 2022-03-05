Belton HS student dies after being stabbed by another student, family friends say

According to Belton High School, an altercation happened between the two students, which then led to the stabbing.

BELTON, Texas — Family friends confirmed with 6 News that the student who was reportedly stabbed at Belton High School Tuesday morning has died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I update everyone...," one friend wrote on Facebook. "Unfortunately, the wounds were too severe and they were not able to save his life."

The student, which 6 News is not naming, was reportedly stabbed by another student, 18-year-old Caysen Allison, after an altercation took place a little before 9:47 a.m. at school, according to the Belton Police Department.

Police said after the stabbing, Allison left the school, but police were able to find him and take him into custody around 10:09 a.m.

At the time, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The student who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and was fighting for his life, a close family friend told 6 News earlier in the day. The close family friend requested they not be identified.

"Our thoughts and prayers to [inaudible] and family at this time," Dr. Matt Smith, Belton ISD's superintendent, said in a video that was released shortly after the incident.

The lockdown has since been lifted and Belton High School sent its students home for the rest of the day.

Police and school staff set up a reunification center at Tiger Stadium where parents were able to pick up their children.

"I want to ensure to the community and the parents that we're in partnership with Belton ISD to make sure students are safe, that we get them reunited with parents quickly and that we do a thorough investigation to make sure the person responsible for this is brought to justice," said Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis during a video update posted to Facebook.

Hours after the incident, Belton High School released a statement, saying "today's events are something none of us ever want to experience."

School officials said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Belton High School will remain closed on Wednesday, according to Belton ISD spokesperson Karen Rudolph.

Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter sent the following statement about the reported stabbing:

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Belton High School today and send my prayers to all of those who have been impacted by it, particularly to the young victim and his family. On behalf of all Beltonians, I want all students, faculty, and staff at Belton High School and Belton ISD to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers...Please be in prayer for all involved."

