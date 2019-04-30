CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

At least three people were shot on UNC Charlotte's campus, according to police.

A Medic supervisor told NBC Charlotte that one suspect is in custody. Officials have not said if there are any other suspects.

The identities of those shot have not been released at this time. No word on if any are UNC Charlotte students.

NinerAlerts, UNC Charlotte's Office of Emergency Management, first said shots were reported near the Kennedy building on campus Tuesday afternoon.

An alert sent to students told everyone to "Run, Hide, Fight."

Medic said there were six patients. The campus was placed on lockdown, and those on campus are urged to remain in a safe location.

Medic has a mass casualty bus on the way to the scene.

The LYNX Blue Line trains are being suspended at the McCullough Station in response to the incident. A bus bridge is being put in place between McCullough and JW Clay Station.

